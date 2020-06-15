This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 15 June, 2020
Face coverings campaign launched, and parts of Beijing back in lockdown: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what’s happening in Covid-19 news.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 15 Jun 2020, 8:22 AM
1 hour ago
A woman wearing a face covering shelters from the rain on Dublin's O'Connell Street.
A woman wearing a face covering shelters from the rain on Dublin's O'Connell Street.
AS THREE PARTIES try to conclude a draft deal to form the next government, a campaign has been launched this morning by the caretaker Minister for Health on how and when members of the public should wear face coverings.

They also include advice on how to make a covering at home, how to wash them, and the dos and don’ts.

“Cloth face coverings may help to stop people who are not aware they have the virus from spreading it,” the advice states – but adds that if you have symptoms, you should be self-isolating even if you’re wearing a face covering.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points: 
  • The HSE is inviting more than 5,000 people to take part in a new antibodies study which aims to measure exposure to Covid-19 across the Irish population.
  • Nursing homes can accept visitors today for the first time since March – with strict rules in place.
  • Shopping centres are to reopen today, as part of the government’s “accelerated” reopening plan, meaning more people can go back to work.
  • Wage subsidy recipients with mortgage approval are now left uncertain as to whether they can purchase a home.
  • Two-thirds of men have reported turning to alcohol to combat loneliness and boredom during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by Drinkaware.
  • There was one death and eight new cases yesterday, bringing the total in Ireland to 1,706 deaths and 25,303 confirmed cases.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points: 
  • Parts of Beijing have gone back into lockdown after the emergence of a new cluster linked to a wholesale food market.
  • Spain will re-open its borders to visitors from Europe’s passport-free Schengen travel area on 21 June, the country’s prime minister has announced.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

