This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 15 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two-thirds of men turn to alcohol to combat loneliness and boredom during Covid-19 pandemic

The survey echoed recent surveys which indicated alcohol consumption has increased during the pandemic.

By Conor McCrave Monday 15 Jun 2020, 8:17 AM
1 hour ago 5,095 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5122842
Stock image
Image: Shutterstock/Kwangmoozaa
Stock image
Stock image
Image: Shutterstock/Kwangmoozaa

TWO-THIRDS OF men have reported turning to alcohol to combat loneliness and boredom during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey carried out by charity Drinkaware. 

The Behaviour & Attitudes survey of 1,015 adults in Ireland shows 66% of men report using alcohol as a coping mechanism, compared to 55% of women and the 60% national average. 

Drinkaware, which is funded by the drinks industry, released the results of the survey to mark the beginning of men’s health week. 

It found that that some 57% of men report drinking alcohol weekly, compared to 48% of women, while 21% of men reported binge drinking four or more times in the 30 day period up to 25 April, compared to 10% of women. 

The figures echo similar findings from a life satisfaction study carried out by the CSO which indicated that 40% of adults report an increased use of alcohol during the pandemic. 

Drinkaware’s CEO Sheena Horgan said: “The data tells the story of stark gender divide regarding alcohol consumption in Ireland.  Irish men are clearly using alcohol as a way to cope with the anxiety, loneliness and boredom of Covid-19.

She added: “Men already fared worse in terms of frequency and volume of drinking. Now they are exhibiting consistently hazardous and potentially harmful drinking habits.”

Some 40% of men reported drinking alone at home – almost a quarter higher than the 32% of women who reported the same. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In addition, some 27% of men said they would like to reduce their alcohol consumption. 

Further data from Kantar’s supermarket insights released this month show that sales of alcohol almost doubled in May. 

Alcohol sales grew by 93% in the four weeks up to 17 May. Sales of alcohol on Friday 1 May alone, ahead of the long bank holiday weekend, reached €52.8 million in Irish supermarkets. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie