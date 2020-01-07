This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No bail out deal for FAI signed off on, but meeting with Uefa to be held next week

A number of new directors to the FAI are to be in place by the end of the week.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 12:00 PM
View of Aviva Stadium during the Extra.ie FAI Cup Final match between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GOVERNMENT SOURCES have today poured cold water over reports that a government bail out to save the FAI is a done deal.

It had been reported that a provisional agreement had been reached between the Football Association of Ireland and the government. 

Senior government sources have told TheJournal.ie that there have been no talks of a package between government officials and the FAI, stating that it is “too premature for any such idea”. 

The association has current liabilities of €62 million and made a loss of €8.9 million in 2018. They believe that 2019 will also be loss making perhaps up to €4m.

The FAI recently asked Sports Minister Shane Ross for a government bailout of €18 million as they seek a refinancing package with their bank to secure their future. 

Four outsiders, including a chairperson of the new board, were due to be installed in August 2019, however the controversy over the association’s finances caused further delays.

It is understood that the appointment of the four independent directors will happen by the end of the week. Sources stated that this must happen before any talks can begin over the financial restructuring of the Association.

“No detailed discussions at all about money” have occurred since the FAI asked for €18 million, with sources stating that any briefings that a deal is signed off on is not accurate. 

The minister and government officials will be open to new dialogue, and the funding freeze may be ended with the FAI once the new directors are in place, it is understood. 

However, no such meeting is on the agenda or fixed in the diary as of yet. 

The appointment of the new directors will “open the door to new talks and it will certainly change the atmosphere”, said the source. 

It is also understood that officials from Uefa, the European soccer’s governing body, will travel to Ireland next Tuesday, where a meeting with the government, Uefa, and the association’s bank, Bank of Ireland, will take place.

Uefa will also meet with the FAI as well as the banks, it is believed.

The organisation has already underwritten the FAI’s finances to the tune of over €20 million. 

FAI leaves gardaí €360,000 out of pocket over failure to pay for policing major matches
Taoiseach: 'We won't ask the taxpayer to bail out the FAI'

“Money will come into those talks” with Uefa, it is believed, where both sides “will explore each other’s positions”. 

Senior sources state that Uefa have and will most likely put in a lot more money to keep FAI afloat. 

“That will be important as they are key players,” said the source, but added that both parties will search for a solution. 

It is understood the matter will be discussed further at the first Cabinet meeting of 2020, which is taking place in Marino in Dublin on Thursday. 

Before Christmas, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the taxpayer won’t bail out the FAI. 

He ruled out writing a blank cheque for the FAI:

We don’t want to be in a situation where we are somehow asking the taxpayer to bail out the FAI and take on their debts and liabilities and maybe their pensions too. We’re not going to do that.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

