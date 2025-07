THE FAMILY OF a young girl who was injured during an attack on Parnell Square in Dublin city in 2023 has asked the public to take a moment of silence or say a prayer at 7pm tomorrow in honour of parents and children in pain.

In November 2023, the girl was attacked alongside two other young students and a carer in the afternoon outside her school. Since her attack, her family have released infrequent updates on the now six-year-old’s condition.

Advertisement

The family thanked all those who have donated for their love, generosity and support in the last 20 months in the most-recent update to their GoFundMe page.

They said they want to “use this platform to ask for a prayer or a moment of silence tomorrow at 7pm for all the parents and children who are in pain in various places around the world”.

They added that their daughter, who has been recovering at home since November 2024 and had started attending school full-time again, recently completed a summer camp and will soon attend another round of rehabilitation soon.

Her family has previously said that they are unaware if the girl would be capable of talking, eating, or walking later in life as she continued to receive treatment. In February, they reported that she had stood, assisted, for the first time since the attack.