POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have named the woman who died in a road traffic collision in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh last night.

Twenty-year-old Amy Stokes from Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, died following a single-vehicle collision on the Ballyconnell Road.

Advertisement

Amy’s family have asked the PSNI to pass on that they are devastated by her loss, and that she will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

PSNI Collision Investigation Unit detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision, a spokesperson said.

The PSNI said they would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. Please call on 101, quoting reference 1642 of 23/12/24.

Amy’s family have asked for privacy at this very difficult time.