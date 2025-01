PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT is bringing forward legislation to introduce two extra bank holidays.

The suggested dates are the last Monday in September and the last Monday in November.

It follows a 2021 Bill that sought these days, as well as St Brigid’s Day, to be given bank holiday status. Since 2023, 1 February is a public holiday.

Dublin South-West TD Paul Murphy said Ireland lags behind other European countries. It has 20 days minimum holiday entitlements and 11 paid public holidays, while Germany and Sweden have 13 paid public holidays, Italy has 14 and Austria has 15.

“Whenever the Government finally allows normal Dáil business to resume, People Before Profit will introduce a Bill to increase the number of bank holidays in Ireland,” he said.

“Workers in Ireland are still lagging behind their European counterparts in terms of paid holiday entitlements and the government should pass this straightforward Bill without opposition to legislate two new bank holiday dates – in September and November.

“It’s the least workers can expect from the new government.”

Before the general election last year, the Green Party pledged to bring in a new bank holiday in July. It’s unclear if they’ll table a bill on it once the Dáil resumes.