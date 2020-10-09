#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 9 October 2020
Advertisement

Fat Freddie Thompson to appeal murder conviction

Thompson was jailed for life in August 2018.

By Paul Neilan Friday 9 Oct 2020, 10:30 PM
8 minutes ago 779 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5229410
File courtroom image.
Image: PA
File courtroom image.
File courtroom image.
Image: PA

GANGSTER FAT FREDDIE Thompson will appeal his conviction for the murder of David ‘Daithí’ Douglas, the Court of Appeal heard today. 

Thompson (39) of Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin 8, had pleaded not guilty to involvement in murder but was jailed for life at the the Special Criminal Court in August of 2018.

Douglas was shot six times as he lunched at the counter in his partner’s shop, Shoestown on Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8, on 1 July, 2016.

At the court this morning, lawyers for Thompson said that they were coming on record to represent him in his conviction appeal but had yet to lodge grounds of appeal with the court in order to receive transcripts. 

The three-judge court heard that Michael Finucane Solicitors will come on record for Thompson, who originally gave his notice of appeal by himself from prison.

Free legal aid was granted to Michael Finucane Solicitor in the matter, which will be listed to fix a date once grounds for appeal have been submitted.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Paul Neilan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie