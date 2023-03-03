Advertisement

Friday 3 March 2023
Google Street View The Lakeview Roundabout (File photo)
# Midelton
Pedestrian in his 60s killed following collision in Cork
The collision happened at around 9.15pm last night.
36 minutes ago

A PEDESTRIAN IN his 60s has died following a collision on the N25 near Midleton in Co Cork.

The collision happened at around 9.15pm last night near the junction of the Old Youghal Road, where the male pedestrian received fatal injuries.

The road remains closed this morning between Lakeview Roundabout and the junction at the Old Youghal Road with local diversions in place.

A Garda spokesperson said that a technical examination of the scene will be carried out this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward, especially any drivers who were on the N25 between the Lakeview Roundabout and the junction at the Old Youghal Road between 9pm and 9.20pm last night.

They are also seeking anyone who was in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage, and urged them to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Midleton Garda station on 024 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Stephen McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie
@Ste_McDermott
Send Tip or Correction
