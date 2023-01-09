Man, 20s, dies in collision between car and van in Co Limerick

A MAN IN his early 20s has died after a collision this morning between a car and a van in Co Limerick.

The man, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem is scheduled to take place.

Advertisement

The collision occurred on the R513 Garryspillane to Ballylanders Road around 6.15am.

The driver of the van, a man in his late 50s, was brought to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening.

Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene and the road is closed from Garryspillane village to Ballylanders village, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are asking any road users with information or camera footage, including from dash cams, who were in the area to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.