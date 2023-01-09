Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 9 January 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Collision
Man, 20s, dies in collision between car and van in Co Limerick
The collision occurred on the R513 Garryspillane to Ballylanders Road around 6.15am.
1.5k
0
20 minutes ago

A MAN IN his early 20s has died after a collision this morning between a car and a van in Co Limerick.

The man, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem is scheduled to take place.

The collision occurred on the R513 Garryspillane to Ballylanders Road around 6.15am.

The driver of the van, a man in his late 50s, was brought to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening.

Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene and the road is closed from Garryspillane village to Ballylanders village, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are asking any road users with information or camera footage, including from dash cams, who were in the area to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     