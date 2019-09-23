This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman (60s) dies after being struck by a car yesterday evening in Donegal

The incident took place at around 8pm in Tinnycahill.

By Sean Murray Monday 23 Sep 2019, 8:55 AM
20 minutes ago 1,043 Views 1 Comment
The incident occurred in Tinnycahill near Donegal town.
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A 69-YEAR-old woman has died following a fatal road crash in Donegal

The woman suffered fatal injuries when she was struck by a car at Tinnycahill outside Donegal town at around 8pm yesterday evening, gardaí said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí said the road remains closed to traffic this morning, with a technical and forensic examination set to take place.

Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

