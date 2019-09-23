Woman (60s) dies after being struck by a car yesterday evening in Donegal

The incident occurred in Tinnycahill near Donegal town.

A 69-YEAR-old woman has died following a fatal road crash in Donegal

The woman suffered fatal injuries when she was struck by a car at Tinnycahill outside Donegal town at around 8pm yesterday evening, gardaí said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí said the road remains closed to traffic this morning, with a technical and forensic examination set to take place.

Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.