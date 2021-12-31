Man dies after collision between motorcycle and car in Dublin

A MAN IN his 30s has died after a fatal road collision in Dublin 6 last night.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal collision which occurred at the junction of Kimmage Road West and Whitehall Road in Terenure at approximately 9.10pm yesterday.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.