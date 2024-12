GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING their search for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Dublin yesterday.

Four people were involved in a collision with a car yesterday at around 5.45pm on Blanchardstown Road North in Dublin 15.

A woman (30s) was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man (30s) was transferred to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with serious injuries.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The driver of the car did not remain at the scene.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information — or road users or pedestrians who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North between 5pm and 6pm yesterday who have camera or dash-cam footage — to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station at (01) 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.