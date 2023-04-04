Person dies in house fire in Co Cork

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE ATTENDING the scene of a fatal house fire in Cork.
The blaze broke out at a property on Douglas West Road, Douglas, which is situated half an hour south of the city centre.
The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.
Additional reporting from Diarmuid Pepper.
