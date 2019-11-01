Man (70s) dies after car he was driving enters sea in Galway

A MAN IN his late 70s has died after the car he was driving entered the sea in Co Galway yesterday evening.

A major multi-agency search and rescue operation was mounted shortly after 8.00pm after a car was reported to be in the water close to Kinvara.

The alarm was raised at around 8.10pm when, it’s understood, people who had been enjoying the Halloween festivities ran to a local pub to raise the alarm. They reported that a car had entered the sea close to the pier in the town.

The Irish Coast Guard mounted a major search and rescue operation and alerted a number of agencies.

Units of the fire brigade from Gort and Galway City, several National Ambulance Service resources and Gardaí responded to the incident while the Galway RNLI lifeboat was launched and dispatched to the area.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard travelled to the scene by road with one of their rescue boats in tow while the Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked to assist.

In the meantime, it’s understood a number of locals had entered the water in an effort to reach the car.

Fire service personnel, trained in water rescue, also entered the water as soon as they arrived at the scene.

A man was recovered from the car at around 9.00pm and efforts quickly began to resuscitate him on the quayside. He was rushed to University Hospital Galway for treatment but later passed away.

The man in his 70s was the sole occupant of the car.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have been in the Quay area in Kinvara between 7.45pm and 8.15pm and have dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

With reporting from Sean Murray