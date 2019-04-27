President among mourners as Feargal Quinn laid to rest

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins was among the mourners today as the funeral mass of businessman and senator Feargal Quinn took place this morning.

A large crowd gathered outside St Fintan’s Church, in Sutton, north Co Dublin, to pay their respects to Quinn, who passed away earlier this week aged 82.

Quinn was remembered as an excellent businessman whose top priority was his customers.

He was best known as the founder of supermarket chain Superquinn, later becoming a TV personality in RTÉ’s Feargal Quinn’s retail therapy.

He was a member of the Seanad for 23 years being elected through the National University of Ireland.

Superquinn was founded in 1960 when Quinn was just 23 years old and it was owned by the Quinn family before being sold to a consortium in 2005.

Superquinn later went into receivership in 2011 and was later bought by the Musgrave group. In 2014 Ireland’s 24 Superquinn stores were rebranded as SuperValu.

The Superquinn brand was associated with high-quality Irish produce and its success saw Quinn become on of Ireland’s most famous entrepreneurs.

A number of people have been paying tribute to Quinn’s kind and generous nature on social media.

I will always be thankful to Feargal Quinn for the mini creche in the FInglas Superquinn store where the staff didn’t bat an eyelid at minding a severely disabled young girl and her volatile brother, meaning I could shop in peace when I needed the break — Goddess of Gloom (@c_oreilly) April 27, 2019 Source: Goddess of Gloom /Twitter

Always remember #FeargalQuinn packing groceries for customers in SQ stores when I was a rep back in the 90s. Unlikely to ever see a CEO of a retail chain doing that ever again. Good marketing from a great man. — Cormac O Kelly (@cormacokelly) April 27, 2019 Source: Cormac O Kelly /Twitter

Watched the live stream of Feargal Quinn's funeral from St Fintan's Church in Sutton. The words from his son, grandchildren and colleague of many years a real testimony to his greatness, joie de vivre and noble spirit. He was a real legend and a truly good man. #FeargalQuinn — Paul71 (@Paul71) April 27, 2019 Source: Paul71 /Twitter