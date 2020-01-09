Poll: Do you want a general election to be held in February?

THIS EVENING, THE Taoiseach and Micheál Martin will sit down for crunch talks about the timing of the election later this year.

It has been suggested that the Taoiseach could call an election in the coming days which could see a vote in February, although it’s also been suggested that he may be reluctant to do so following recent controversies.

The Fianna Fáil leader, for his part, was thought before Christmas to favour an election later in the spring, but this may also have changed.

The issue may also be complicated by the outcome of talks at Stormont, with the North potentially facing into an election of its own.

So as speculation mounts, we’re wondering: Do you want a general election in February?

