THE VICTIMS KILLED in a tragic shooting incident in Co Fermanagh have been named locally as Vanessa Whyte, and James and Sara, her two children.

Vanessa, who was originally from Co Clare, worked as a veterinary surgeon in Enniskillen, and previously studied in UCD.

A PSNI investigation into the suspected triple homicide is underway.

Yesterday at around 7.50 am police were alerted to the incident in Maguiresbridge.

The alert to police came via a phone call from the house where the incident was taking place. Police from the Enniskillen Police Station responded.

When officers arrived the incident was ongoing. Police confirmed that an adult woman and two children were killed.

When asked if it is being treated as a murder-suicide, Superintendent Robert McGowan said that is “one line of inquiry”.

“This was a very difficult scene for police to attend. The incident was ongoing and had just happened prior to police attending,” he said at a briefing yesterday.

Advertisement

A fourth person, a man, is in a serious condition in hospital.

The mother and two children who died were involved locally with various sporting clubs, several of which have paid tribute to them.

St Patrick’s Lisbellaw Hurling Club offered its “heartfelt” condolences to the family and friends impacted by this tragic loss.

“All three were active and beloved members of our club and will be desperately missed,” they said.

Maguiresbridge St. Mary’s GFC also offered its condolences. The club said that Vanessa, James and Sara were all “active and beloved” members of the club.

“We will work closely with all appropriate services to ensure that those who require support at this difficult time can access it,” the club said.

The Enniskillen Cricket Club said that its community is “extremely saddened” by the tragic events.

“What makes this all the more difficult to process is that Kenny had the pleasure of coaching both children in his Kwik Cricket Program for several years during the time they spent playing cricket in School.

“Both of them turned out to be talented young cricketers and two absolutely lovely natured children.

“We would like to pass on our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those impacted by today’s events,” the club said.