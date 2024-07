A PROMINENT IRISH-Somali anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) activist has said care and supports for victims of female genital mutilation in Ireland are not currently adequate.

While visiting Nairobi, Kenya this week, Tánaiste Micheál Martin met with Ifrah Ahmed, who has long campaigned for the eradication of the brutal practice.

Ahmed who herself is a survivor of FGM and first came to Ireland as an asylum seeker in 2006, said that while she is proud of the support her activism has received in Ireland, enough is not being done for newly-arrived asylum seekers.

FGM, also referred to as cutting, involves the partial or total removal of the external female genitalia.

The procedure leads to severe bleeding and issues urinating, as well as cysts and infections. Women who have survived FGM can have complications in childbirth with an increased risk of newborn deaths.

In Somalia, 98% of women still undergo FGM.

Speaking to Irish reporters in Nairobi earlier this week Ahmed said it was a shame that she has to continue to campaign for medical support for young women in Ireland.

In particular, Ahmed wants it ensured that female translators are available for women during medical appointments so that they feel more comfortable when speaking to medical professionals.

Ifrah Ahmed speaking to Micheál Martin and Irish ambassador to Kenya Catríona Ingoldsby Phil Behan / DFA Phil Behan / DFA / DFA

She also raised a disparity that exists in care for women accommodated in Dublin and those outside the capital.

Ahmed said she did not know about the dangers of FGM until she arrived in Ireland in 2006 and had a conversation with a healthcare worker.

She said she was lucky to receive the support she did at the time from the Irish system, but has said that women today are not as fortunate.

“There are many refugee centres outside Dublin and we should not forget about their humanity. We should remember these women,” Ahmed said.

Advertisement

She made the point that there are many more asylum seekers in Ireland now than there were when she first arrived almost 20 years ago and because of this, the situation is worse for young women who have survived FGM.

Recently, Ahmed met with a group of female asylum seekers in Dublin and was upset by their stories.

She said it made her feel shame and realise “how lucky” she was to receive the care that she did in Ireland, particularly when she gave birth to her daughter Sara four years ago.

It made me really uncomfortable telling them my story because when they were telling me the things they have been through, the support they needed they could not get.

At a minimum, she said medical leaflets on FGM and training for doctors based outside of Dublin, where asylum seekers are transferred to, are needed.

Catríona Ingoldsby, Ifrah Ahmed and Micheál Martin Phil Behan / DFA Phil Behan / DFA / DFA

In response to her comments, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said it should not be the case that women outside of Dublin do not have access to the same level of medical care.

“I will talk to my colleagues in that regard in [the Department of] Health and Children to make sure that access is there.

We have many major hospitals outside of Dublin, there’s no excuse for that.

“I’ll work on that,” the Tánaiste said.

Ahmed’s organisation, the Ifrah Organisation is a registered charity in Ireland campaigning to end FGM in Somalia and across the world.

Ending FGM by the year 2030 is one of the aims of goal 5 (gender equality) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Currently, the Ifrah Organisation is running a ‘Dear Daughter’ campaign in Somalia that invites individuals to pledge to protect their daughters from the practice.

To date, 100,000 pledges have been made.

Ahmed is hopeful that in the next few months, the Somalian government will pass legislation to outlaw FGM.

“I have been so disappointed for so many years but I am now sure that it will be different and they will actually successfully pass the bill.”