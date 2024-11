FIANNA FÁIL HAS pledged to decriminalise the possession of drugs for personal use as part of its rake of election manifesto pledges.

Launched today in Dublin by party leader Michéal Martin, Fianna Fáil’s general election manifesto spans almost 200 pages with 90 different proposals for voters to consider.

Among them is the promise to continue to develop a health-led approach to drug addiction in Ireland by decriminalising drug possession for personal use.

The party has pledged to introduce legislation that would require those found in possession of illegal drugs for personal use to attend educational or treatment programmes.

It has also promised to publish a formal national position on how best to regulate the use of cannabis.

Martin said today that the approach outlined “reflects the understanding that the most effective way to deal with drugs is a health-based model, as opposed to a criminal justice- based model”.

He did not outline a timeline for implementation.

Jim O'Callaghan with Fianna Fail Minister for Finance Jack Chambers at a launch of their manifesto in Smock Alley Dublin. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Elsewhere, the party’s manifesto also pledges to increase the entry point to the higher rate of tax paid by workers to €50,000 if elected. Workers currently pay the 40% tax rate on income earned about €44,000.

Advertisement

On the Universal Social Charge, Fianna Fáil has said it would cut the lower rate from 3% to 1.5% “at a minimum” over the lifetime of the Government.

The party has also pledged to increase core social welfare rates by at least €12 annually and increase the State pension to €350 per week. It currently stands at €289.30.

It has also promised it would maintain the retirement age at 66 and legally enable people who want to work beyond the age of 65 to do so.

Other pledges include:

Extending free GP care to all children under the age of 12.

Reduce the Drug payment scheme monthly maximum payment from €80 to €40 over the next five years.

Increase the excise rate on vaping e-liquids by 50c per year.

Introduce a ban on the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to children.

Set up a new Department of Domestic Affairs with responsibility for counterterrorism and migration issues.

Introduce a tax credit on gym membership and explore other ways to encourage exercise.

Despite a number of Fianna Fáil TDs sitting on the Oireachtas committee on Assisted Dying, the party’s manifesto makes no mention of introducing assisted dying.

In March of this year, the committee recommended that assisted dying be made legal in Ireland with a number of safeguards.

When asked by The Journal if its absence from the manifesto means that Fianna Fáil does not support the introduction of assisted dying, party leader Martin said “greater thinking through of the proposals and issue” is needed.

“We’re not in a position to commit to any legislative proposals,” he said.

Martin added the Oireachtas Committee did “good work” but he was “not satisfied” that it had an exhaustive look at the issues.

When asked if this undermines the work of Oireachtas Committees, Martin said: “We’re entitled as a party to have a position”.