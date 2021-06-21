#Open journalism No news is bad news

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 21 Jun 2021, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.   

Your Sci-Fi Pick

Upgrade

  • Film4 at 9pm today

Source: Madman Films/YouTube

Following a mugging in which his wife is killed and he is left paralysed, Grey Trace agrees to being implanted with an experimental computer chip. His aim is to seek revenge, but once implanted the ‘Stem’ chip starts to take control.

Your New Release Comedy Pick

Good on Paper

  • Netflix from Wednesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper he checks all the boxes, but she begins to suspect he may not be everything he says he is.

Your Classic Julia Roberts Drama Pick

Erin Brockovich

  • RTÉ One at 9.35pm on Wednesday

Source: worldmovietrailerz/YouTube

Based on a true story, single mother Erin Brockovich creates a job for herself at a law firm, despite the fact that she has no experience. When she starts digging into a case involving a power company, she uncovers the devastating impact contaminated water has had on local residents. 

Your Action Thriller Pick

The Ice Road

  • Netflix/Prime Video from Friday

Source: Movie Trailers Source/YouTube

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead a dangerous rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. 

Your Fact-Based Drama Pick

The Program

  • TG4 at 10pm Sunday

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

When a journalist following Lance Armstrong’s rise to the top begins to suspect the professional cyclist is taking performance-boosting drugs, he faces an uphill battle to uncover the truth.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

