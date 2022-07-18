Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 24°C Monday 18 July 2022
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV and streaming platforms this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 18 Jul 2022, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,804 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5819951

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Period Drama Pick

Persuasion

  • Netflix 

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) – the dashing man she once sent away -crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel, directed by Carrie Cracknell.

Your Biblical Drama Pick

Risen

  • FilmFour at 6.55pm on Tuesday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

A Roman military tribune (Joseph Fiennes) and his trusted friend (Tom Felton) are sent by Pontius Pilate (Peter Firth) to investigate the disappearance of Jesus’ body following his crucifixion. The two non-believers embark on an astounding journey. Directed by Kevin Reynolds.

Your Wartime Drama

Dunkirk

  • RTÉ One at 10.25pm on Friday

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

During a brutal battle with German forces during World War II, soldiers from Britain, Belgium and France try to make it out of the town of Dunkirk alive. Starting Cillian Murphy, Harry Stlyes, Fionn Whitehead and Tom Hardy. Directed by Christoper Nolan.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Home Again

  • RTÉ 2 at 10.30pm on Friday

Source: Zero Media/YouTube

Recently separated from her husband, Alice (Reece Witherspoon) moves back to her parents’ home with her two daughters. It’s her 40th birthday and she’s ready to let loose, but one night of fun results in three young, aspiring filmmakers moving into the family guesthouse. Directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer.

Your Action Thriller Pick

The Last Stand

  • Virgin Media Two at 9.05pm on Saturday

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

After leaving his LAPD narcotics post following a bungled operation, Sheriff Ray Owens (Arnold Schwarzenegger) settles into a life fighting what little crime takes place in a sleepy border town Summerton Junction.

But that peaceful existence is shattered when Gabriel Cortez (Eduardo Noriega), the most notorious, wanted drug kingpin in the western hemisphere, makes an escape from an FBI prisoner convoy – and he’s heading straight through Summerton Junction. Directed by Kim Jee-woon.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie