Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Period Drama Pick

Persuasion

Netflix

Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) – the dashing man she once sent away -crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel, directed by Carrie Cracknell.

Your Biblical Drama Pick

Risen

FilmFour at 6.55pm on Tuesday

A Roman military tribune (Joseph Fiennes) and his trusted friend (Tom Felton) are sent by Pontius Pilate (Peter Firth) to investigate the disappearance of Jesus’ body following his crucifixion. The two non-believers embark on an astounding journey. Directed by Kevin Reynolds.

Your Wartime Drama

Dunkirk

RTÉ One at 10.25pm on Friday

During a brutal battle with German forces during World War II, soldiers from Britain, Belgium and France try to make it out of the town of Dunkirk alive. Starting Cillian Murphy, Harry Stlyes, Fionn Whitehead and Tom Hardy. Directed by Christoper Nolan.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Home Again

RTÉ 2 at 10.30pm on Friday

Recently separated from her husband, Alice (Reece Witherspoon) moves back to her parents’ home with her two daughters. It’s her 40th birthday and she’s ready to let loose, but one night of fun results in three young, aspiring filmmakers moving into the family guesthouse. Directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer.

Your Action Thriller Pick

The Last Stand

Virgin Media Two at 9.05pm on Saturday

After leaving his LAPD narcotics post following a bungled operation, Sheriff Ray Owens (Arnold Schwarzenegger) settles into a life fighting what little crime takes place in a sleepy border town Summerton Junction.

But that peaceful existence is shattered when Gabriel Cortez (Eduardo Noriega), the most notorious, wanted drug kingpin in the western hemisphere, makes an escape from an FBI prisoner convoy – and he’s heading straight through Summerton Junction. Directed by Kim Jee-woon.