Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Persuasion
Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) – the dashing man she once sent away -crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel, directed by Carrie Cracknell.
Risen
A Roman military tribune (Joseph Fiennes) and his trusted friend (Tom Felton) are sent by Pontius Pilate (Peter Firth) to investigate the disappearance of Jesus’ body following his crucifixion. The two non-believers embark on an astounding journey. Directed by Kevin Reynolds.
Dunkirk
During a brutal battle with German forces during World War II, soldiers from Britain, Belgium and France try to make it out of the town of Dunkirk alive. Starting Cillian Murphy, Harry Stlyes, Fionn Whitehead and Tom Hardy. Directed by Christoper Nolan.
Home Again
Recently separated from her husband, Alice (Reece Witherspoon) moves back to her parents’ home with her two daughters. It’s her 40th birthday and she’s ready to let loose, but one night of fun results in three young, aspiring filmmakers moving into the family guesthouse. Directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer.
The Last Stand
After leaving his LAPD narcotics post following a bungled operation, Sheriff Ray Owens (Arnold Schwarzenegger) settles into a life fighting what little crime takes place in a sleepy border town Summerton Junction.
But that peaceful existence is shattered when Gabriel Cortez (Eduardo Noriega), the most notorious, wanted drug kingpin in the western hemisphere, makes an escape from an FBI prisoner convoy – and he’s heading straight through Summerton Junction. Directed by Kim Jee-woon.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS