Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
White House Down
Capitol police officer John Cale (Channing Tatum) is at the White House for an interview to join the Secret Service. He has brought along his daughter so they can do a tour, but when the complex is taken over by a heavily armed paramilitary group it’s up to Cale to save the president (Jamie Foxx). Directed by Roland Emmerich.
Fool’s Gold
Ben Finnegan (Matthew McConaughey) is obsessed with finding the legendary 18th century Queen’s Dowry – 40 chests of priceless treasure that was lost at sea in 1715. His ex-wife Tess (Kate Hudson) has just landed a job on a mega-yacht owned by a billionaire and just as she thinks she’s starting to move on from Ben, she discovers he has convinced her new boss to join his pursuit of the Spanish treasure. Directed by Andy Tennant.
Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
Through raw, revealing footage and interviews with fugitive tech pioneer John McAfee, this documentary uncovers new layers of his wild years on the run. Directed by Charlie Russell.
Samaritan
25 years ago, the world’s greatest hero vanished. Now 13-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon Walton) suspects his reclusive neighbour Mr Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Directed by Julius Avery.
Angel Has Fallen
After an assassination attempt on the US President (Morgan Freeman), Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is wrongfully accused. He escapes from custody and becomes a man on the run, evading his own agency until he can prove his innocence. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh.
