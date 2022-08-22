Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 22 August 2022
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV and streaming platforms this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 22 Aug 2022, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Action Thriller Pick

White House Down

  • RTÉ 2 at 9pm today

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Capitol police officer John Cale (Channing Tatum) is at the White House for an interview to join the Secret Service. He has brought along his daughter so they can do a tour, but when the complex is taken over by a heavily armed paramilitary group it’s up to Cale to save the president (Jamie Foxx). Directed by Roland Emmerich.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Fool’s Gold

  • Comedy Central at 9pm on Tuesday

Source: Warner Bros./YouTube

Ben Finnegan (Matthew McConaughey) is obsessed with finding the legendary 18th century Queen’s Dowry – 40 chests of priceless treasure that was lost at sea in 1715. His ex-wife Tess (Kate Hudson) has just landed a job on a mega-yacht owned by a billionaire and just as she thinks she’s starting to move on from Ben, she discovers he has convinced her new boss to join his pursuit of the Spanish treasure. Directed by Andy Tennant.

Your True Crime Documentary Pick

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

  • Netflix from Wednesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Through raw, revealing footage and interviews with fugitive tech pioneer John McAfee, this documentary uncovers new layers of his wild years on the run. Directed by Charlie Russell. 

Your New Release Superhero Pick

Samaritan 

  • Amazon Prime Video from Friday

Source: Prime Video/YouTube

25 years ago, the world’s greatest hero vanished. Now 13-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon Walton) suspects his reclusive neighbour Mr Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Directed by Julius Avery.

Your Action Sequel Pick

Angel Has Fallen

  • RTÉ One at 9.30pm on Sunday

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

After an assassination attempt on the US President (Morgan Freeman), Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) is wrongfully accused. He escapes from custody and becomes a man on the run, evading his own agency until he can prove his innocence. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

Michelle Hennessy

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
