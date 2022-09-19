Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Wind River
A veteran hunter (Jeremy Renner) teams up with an FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) to help solve the murder of a young woman on a Native American reservation. Directed by Taylor Sheridan.
Crazy, Stupid, Love
After the break-up of his marriage, Cal (Steve Carell) is taken on as protégé to a handsome player, Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling). Also starring Julianne Moore and Emma Stone. Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.
A Jazzman’s Blues
A tale of forbidden love between Bayou and Leanne (Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer) that unravels 40 years of secrets and lies against a soundtrack off juke joint blues in the Deep South. Written and directed by Tyler Perry.
Baby Driver
A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But it won’t be that easy. Written and directed by Edgar Wright.
Rocketman
The inspirational story of a small-town boy, Reginald Dwight, who became one of the most iconic figures in pop culture: Elton John. Starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard. Directed by Dexter Fletcher.
