#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 29 October 2020
Advertisement

Trailer Watch: Which scary film will you watch this Halloween weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 8:00 PM
15 minutes ago 1,705 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5248039

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Host

Source: JoBlo Horror Trailers/YouTube

A group of friends gather for a Zoom chat with a difference – they’re going to be meeting a medium for a séance. Things go terribly wrong… This is a film full of genuinely terrifying scares, and it was all recorded in lockdown.

Eve


Source: Fablemaze/Vimeo

This London-based psychological horror, EVE, is about talented but struggling actress Bex Learey (Rachel Warren), who fails to land the role of her dreams. This spins her into a dark and dangerous obsession with the up-and-comer who gets the part. Shot by veteran Stanley Kubrick cinematographer, Doug Milsome (Full Metal Jacket), EVE is writer/director Rory Kindersley’s feature film debut. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Alien: Covenant

Source: Alien Anthology/YouTube

Less of a spooky horror than a sci-fi thriller, this is the latest in the Alien franchise – and it’s a decent watch. It stars our own Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston. The crew of a colony ship that lands on a remote planet – guess what they discover has been living there?

  • RottenTomatoes: 6.4/10
  • IMDB: 65%
  • Where can I see it? RTÉ 2, 10.45pm, Saturday 31 October

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None of them (159)
Alien: Covenant (54)
Host (37)
Eve (6)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie