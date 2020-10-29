Trailer Watch: Which scary film will you watch this Halloween weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Host

A group of friends gather for a Zoom chat with a difference – they’re going to be meeting a medium for a séance. Things go terribly wrong… This is a film full of genuinely terrifying scares, and it was all recorded in lockdown.

RottenTomatoes: 100%

IMDB: 6.6/10

Where can I see it? Shudder.com (which has a free 7-day trial)

Eve



Source: Fablemaze/Vimeo

This London-based psychological horror, EVE, is about talented but struggling actress Bex Learey (Rachel Warren), who fails to land the role of her dreams. This spins her into a dark and dangerous obsession with the up-and-comer who gets the part. Shot by veteran Stanley Kubrick cinematographer, Doug Milsome (Full Metal Jacket), EVE is writer/director Rory Kindersley’s feature film debut.

RottenTomatoes: No rating yet

Where can I see it? See the website

Alien: Covenant

Less of a spooky horror than a sci-fi thriller, this is the latest in the Alien franchise – and it’s a decent watch. It stars our own Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston. The crew of a colony ship that lands on a remote planet – guess what they discover has been living there?

RottenTomatoes: 6.4/10

IMDB: 65%

Where can I see it? RTÉ 2, 10.45pm, Saturday 31 October

