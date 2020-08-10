This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 August, 2020
'This is a scam': Warning issued after scammer impersonates financial ombudsman staff member

The scam has been reported to gardaí by the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 10 Aug 2020, 8:54 AM
The financial ombudsman has issued a warning over the scam.
Image: Shutterstock/file404
The financial ombudsman has issued a warning over the scam.
Image: Shutterstock/file404

THE FINANCIAL SERVICES and Pensions Ombudsman has warned about a scam after people received calls from an individual claiming to be a staff member from the organisation. 

The warning comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has offered new opportunities for scammers. 

The scam involves someone calling individuals claiming to be a Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman staff member. He tells people that he’s ringing to arrange refunds of €3,000 for consumers from their bank. 

The activity has been reported to gardaí. 

In a statement, the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman’s office stressed that “this is a scam and the individual has no connection whatsoever with the FSPO”.

“Anyone who receives a call of this nature should not engage with the call and report this activity to their local Garda Station,” the statement said. 

Any decisions made by the ombudsman that leads to compensation for consumers are left to the business or organisation to pay – the ombudsman is not involved in paying out money to people. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

