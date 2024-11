FINE GAEL TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has been declared as the first TD to return to the Dáil, as the first count of the general election was declared in Dún Laoghaire.

Carroll MacNeill picked up 20.9% of first preference votes in the first count, securing a total of11,685 votes.

Advertisement

The returning Fine Gael TD served as Minister of State at the Department of Finance since December 2022.

Hats off to the count staff at Dún Laoghaire, who managed to count the fastest of all 43 constituencies nationwide.

A broader picture of the general election results is not expected for some time, but Fine Gael can claim the first victory of the election.