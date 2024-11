FINE GAEL’S JOHN McGahon looks unlikely to be elected in the Louth constituency and could be outpolled by his running mate Paula Butterly.

Senator John McGahon has been a source of controversy throughout the campaign.

In 2018, McGahon was involved in an altercation with farmer Breen White outside a pub in Dundalk.

Although he was acquitted in a 2022 criminal trial of assault causing harm, McGahon was ordered this summer by the High Court to pay White €39,000 after the Castleblayney man sued the senator for assault and battery.

The jury apportioned blame at 65% against McGahon and the other 35% against Breen White.

A video of the incident was circulated widely on social media during this election campaign.

Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach Simon Harris had defended McGahon’s candidacy, but as polling day drew near, Harris took to reminding voters in Louth that Butterly is also on the ticket.

Harris also said he was “not sure” if he would ask McGahon to canvass with him in Louth.

The Fine Gael leader added that he understood why people were “horrified” over a video of the incident.

“I’m very angry about this situation. I abhor violence,” said Harris.

“He (McGahon) went through a process, he was found not guilty. If he was found guilty it would be a very different situation.”

Meanwhile, Paula Butterly told RTÉ that she was not telling voters in Louth to give their second preference to party colleague John McGahon.

Last week, Butterly told RTÉ’s Drivetime that the incident involving Mr McGahon was coming up on the doors and that her team was managing it by asking constituents to vote for her.

This is despite some of her election posters stating: “Vote No 1 Paula Butterly and Vote No 2 John McGahon”.

She told RTÉ her focus was on her own campaign.

Pressed on whether she was telling constituents to give their second preference to her running mate, Butterly replied: “No.”

Asked if McGahon should be on the ticket, she added: “I think John is entitled to look for the vote in four days’ time.”

With the tallies almost complete, McGahon is in eight-place in the five-seater constituency.

However, Butterly is in fourth position and well in the fight for a seat.

Sinn Féin’s Ruairí Ó Murchu is currently topping the poll, joined by party colleague Joanna Byrne in second – Byrne was chosen to run in place of the outgoing Imedla Munster, who is retiring.

Labour’s Jed Nash is ranked third, Butterly is sitting in fourth, and Fianna Fáil’s Erin McGreehan rounds out the top five, with Fianna Fáil’s Alison Comyn in sixth.