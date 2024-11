SUPPORT FOR FINE Gael has slumped with just four days to go before the general election, according to a new opinion poll.

Taoiseach Simon Harris’s party now trails both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, according to an Irish Times/Ipsos B&A published today.

Fianna Fail leads the way on 21% – up two points since the last poll two weeks ago, while Sinn Fein has 20% – up one point.

Fine Gael is on 19% support – down six points since the 14 November poll.

The leaders of the three main parties are preparing for a televised debate on RTÉ One tomorrow night in a last-ditch attempt to woo voters.

Advertisement

In terms of the smaller parties, the Social Democrats are now on 6% (up two); the Greens are on 4% (up one); Labour is on 4% (down one); People Before Profit are on 3% (up one); and Aontú is on 3% (no change).

Independents (including Independent Ireland) are on 17% (down three), according to the poll.

Undecided voters, who are excluded from the above figures, are at 19% (up three points).

Viral video

The latest poll comes following the Taoiseach’s apology over the weekend after facing criticism for his handling of an encounter with a disability care worker while canvassing in Kanturk in Co Cork on Friday.

Harris was criticised after walking away from Charlotte Fallon when she asked him about a lack of support for care workers. After a public backlash, the Taoiseach called her on Saturday to apologise.

The opinion poll was conducted among 1,200 adults from 20 to 23 November – so many people were interviewed prior to the Harris video going viral. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8%.

Several incidents have put Fine Gael under pressure during the election campaign, including comments made by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary about teachers in the first few days.

Related Reads Kate O'Connell looks to eat FG's lunch in Dublin Bay South but party exit coming up on the doors Larry Donnelly: It was a sleepy general election, but the storm clouds are now looming Taoiseach says the voter who confronted him in viral video was 'absolutely owed an apology'

O’Leary was criticised for saying at a Fine Gael candidate launch that he would not hire teachers to “get things done” , which drew laughs and cheers from the gathered party faithful.

There has also been a furore over whether Senator John McGahon should have been selected as a Fine Gael candidate for the Louth constituency.

McGahon was found not guilty of assaulting a man outside a Dundalk nightclub in a criminal case two years ago but a High Court civil action earlier this year found him liable, with the politician ordered to pay damages.

Contains reporting by Press Association