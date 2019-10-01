One person dead and ten injured in 'violent incident' at Finnish college

ONE PERSON HAS died and nine have been injured in a “violent incident” at a vocational college in the eastern Finnish town of Kuopio, with the suspected attacker among the injured.

Police said they were forced to use a gun to stop the violence at the Herman shopping centre, which was evacuated in the town of Kuopio.

But police didn’t confirm that they shot the suspect, and they didn’t immediately provide further details.

The conditions of the wounded, including the attacker, weren’t immediately available and police haven’t provided a possible motive.

Prime Minister Antti Rinne tweeted that the violence was “shocking and totally condemnable.”

Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported that the shopping centre houses a vocational school, which the attacker allegedly tried to enter. Finnish media also reported that the man used a type of sword.