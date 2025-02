TWO PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following a major fire that caused ‘significant structural damage’ to an apartment building in Co Laois.

Emergency services responded to a scene in Portarlington, shortly before 6am this morning, following reports of a fire at the Kilnacourt Woods housing estate.

The fire caused significant damage to the property, a statement from Laois County Council said. Crews from Portarlington and Mountmellick as well as Portlaoise and Monasterevin placed the situation under control shortly after arrival.

A total of 41 fire service personnel, fire tenders, water tankers and a hydraulic platform were deployed to the incident.

Two people have since been taken to hospital, one of whom as rescued from the second floor of the three-storey building, emergency services said. Another person became injured while escaping from the building. No other injuries are reported at this time.

Portarlington GAA Club has been opened as an emergency evacuation centre for families and individuals impacted by the fire. Independent councillor Aidan Mullins said the majority of families have since made contact at the centre.

Members of Laois Civil Defence brought residents impacted from Kilnacourt Wood to the GAA clubhouse. Mullins told The Journal this evening that they have since been offered temporary accommodation.

“I want to compliment the prompt response of the council for putting together a team rapidly to help people out, who found themselves at the side of the road, and organising the local GAA centre to get them in somewhere warm, a cup of tea or coffee.”

He added that officials from the council and Department of Social Protection have since interviewed impacted parties to offer any assistance necessary, where required. Mullins said he hoped that a more permanent accommodation solution can be provided soon.

The Oaks apartment building was the only premises impacted by the fire. Local outlet the Laois Nationalist reports that are a number of power outages at neighbouring buildings and businesses following the blaze.