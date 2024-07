A FIRE HAS broken out at the Coolock site earmarked for the housing of international protection applicants, less than 24 hours after emergency services put out another blaze.

A large group gathered at the site this evening in the fifth consecutive day of unrest.

On Monday, people clashed with gardaí at the Malahide Road site, resulting in 21 people being charged with public order offences.

A fire was started there last night, which Dublin Fire Brigade got under control.

Meanwhile, gardaí are investigating two more suspected arson attacks in Limerick and Donegal amid “misinformation” about buildings being used for asylum seeker accommodation.

In Limerick City, gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack last night at a building that is to be used for student accommodation.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the former Railway Hotel, Parnell Street, a historic three-storey building located adjacent to the Treaty City’s Bus and Railway Station.

Gardaí said they are also aware of similar “misinformation” surrounding a fire at a site in Convoy, Co Donegal in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It’s understood that a piece of machinery was set alight in this incident.