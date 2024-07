GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING two more suspected arson attacks in Limerick and Donegal amid “misinformation” about buildings being used for asylum seeker accommodation.

In Limerick City, gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack last night at a building earmarked for student accommodation.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after 10pm at the former Railway Hotel, Parnell Street, a historic three-storey building located adjacent to the Treaty City’s Bus and Railway Station.

A garda source said it is suspected that “arson” was the cause of the blaze at the listed property, which dates back to 1871.

Gardaí said they were aware of “disinformation” in respect of the use of the building, after incorrect speculation was expressed by some on social media that the building may have been earmarked for use as an accommodation centre for immigrants.

Video footage of a fire at the building was shared on social media, sparking further speculation about fires at buildings being used for migrant accommodation.

The former hotel, which has lain derelict for the past decade, received planning permission earlier this month for the development of up to 116 student apartments in response to a student accommodation crisis in the city.

The building was purchased last March with a guide price €1.75million by a buyer believed to be from Tipperary and who has a background in the accommodation and hostelry trade.

Gardaí are operating on the theory that the fire was “possibly started maliciously” a source said.

Once all three floors were deemed clear of persons the building was boarded up and determined by gardaí to be a crime scene.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí are “aware of misinformation, disinformation and rumour in relation to the use or proposed use of the building”.

Gardaí said they are also aware of similar “misinformation” surrounding a fire at a site in Convoy, Co Donegal in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It’s understood that a piece of machinery was set alight in this incident.

A garda spokesperson said the fire was brought under control by fire services and no injuries have been reported.

There has been some speculation on social media by far-right figures that the fire was a result of the site having been earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation.

The garda spokesperson said that in relation to this incident also, gardaí are “aware of misinformation, disinformation and rumour in relation to the use or proposed use of the building”.

However, it is understood that the site is not set to be used by the Department of Integration.

-With additional reporting from David Raleigh