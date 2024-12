GARDAÍ IN CO DONEGAL have launched an investigation after a huge fire in the Inishowen town of Moville overnight.

The fire started at the Old Gullaghduff Mill building around 5pm and blazed for several hours.

The blaze could be seen as far away as the neighbouring county of Derry across Lough Foyle.

Both a petrol station and a supermarket nearby had to be closed over fears of the extensive heat coming from the blaze.

It took several units of the fire service from Letterkenny, Moville and Carndonagh to bring the massive blaze under control.

Local county councillor Martin Farren paid tribute to the local firefighters and gardaí who battled for hours to bring the blaze under control.

Nobody was hurt during the blaze.

However, there are now fears that asbestos in the roof of the building may pose a future danger.

Officials from Donegal County Council were on the scene today to examine the danger posed by the asbestos.

Gardaí were at the scene this morning to ensure people did not trespass at the scene of the blaze.

A full investigation into the cause of the blaze has now commenced.

A Garda spokesperson said “Gardaí are currently attending [the scene] with emergency services. When the site is made safe an examination will be conducted,” Gardaí said in a statement.

“No injuries have been reported at this time. No further information is available.”