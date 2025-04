(Video courtesy of Susan Watters/X)

FIRE SERVICES BATTLED a major fire at a recycling plant in Co Meath overnight.

The blaze at a Thorntons Recycling facility in Dunboyne Industrial Estate was first reported at around 10pm last night.

Units from Meath County Council Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire, which has now been brought under control.

No injuries were reported, and gardaí said foul play is not suspected at this time.

Thorntons describes the facility as mainly handling dry mixed recyclables.