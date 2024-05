FIREFIGHTERS IN NORTHERN Ireland are currently dealing with what was a large gorse fire in the Mourne Mountain in Co Down.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire has now been extinguished but cautioned members of the public to avoid the area.

In a post on X, the fire service said: “We are currently dealing with an incident in the Mourne Mountains, Leitrim Road, Hilltown.”

“The fire has been extinguished, and crews will remain in the area to damp down. We are still appealing to the public to avoid the area to allow us to resolve the incident safely.”

Drone footage posted by BBC showed the extent of the blaze on the mountainside.

Drone footage shows the extent of a large gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains, which was brought under control on Sunday by @NIFRSOFFICIAL . The public have been asked to avoid the area as firefighters remain at the scene. https://t.co/tfZgNoGufe pic.twitter.com/nCBBduTadp — BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) May 12, 2024

Vast areas of scorched earth can been seen as the flames spread across the ground with fire engines and firefighters on the scene.

BBC reported that about 60 firefighters and eight fire engines were in attendance.

Ireland has been experiencing high temperatures and dry conditions in the last few days but that is set to change today as weather warnings for thunder and rain are in place for much of the country.