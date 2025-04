A WOMAN IN her 80s has died following a house fire in south west Dublin yesterday evening.

Members of Dublin Fire Brigade as well as emergency services and gardaí attended the fire at a house in Mountain Park, Tallaght at 6:50pm.

Advertisement

The fire was extinguished by firefighters but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary in Whitehall where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Gardaí have said that a technical examination of the scene will be carried out.