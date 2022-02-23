#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 23 February 2022
Advertisement

Four firearms seized and four people arrested in search operation in Wicklow

A Sten machine gun was seized alongside three handguns.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 7:24 PM
15 minutes ago 1,293 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5691471
A Sten machine gun seized by Gardaí
Image: An Garda Síochána
A Sten machine gun seized by Gardaí
A Sten machine gun seized by Gardaí
Image: An Garda Síochána

FOUR FIREARMS HAVE been seized and four people arrested in a joint operation aimed at tackling organised crime in Co Wicklow.

The joint operation, which was conducted by the Revenue Customers Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and local Gardaí in Wicklow.

A total of four firearms were seized by Gardaí during the search of a vehicle. These consisted of a Sten machine gun and three semi-automatic pistols, two of which were loaded.

3 A handgun seized by Gardaí

A silencer and a quantity of ammunition were also seized by Gardaí.

During a search of a premises, drugs consisting of MDMA, Ketamine and LSD were seized with an estimated value of €48,000.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

1 Two handguns seized by Gardaí

During the investigation, Gardaí arrested four people. A man (26) and a woman (23) are currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, while a man (30) and a woman (25) are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The detainees are being questioned at both Bray and Wicklow Garda Stations.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie