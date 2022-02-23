Four firearms seized and four people arrested in search operation in Wicklow

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
FOUR FIREARMS HAVE been seized and four people arrested in a joint operation aimed at tackling organised crime in Co Wicklow.
The joint operation, which was conducted by the Revenue Customers Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and local Gardaí in Wicklow.
A total of four firearms were seized by Gardaí during the search of a vehicle. These consisted of a Sten machine gun and three semi-automatic pistols, two of which were loaded.
A silencer and a quantity of ammunition were also seized by Gardaí.
During a search of a premises, drugs consisting of MDMA, Ketamine and LSD were seized with an estimated value of €48,000.
During the investigation, Gardaí arrested four people. A man (26) and a woman (23) are currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, while a man (30) and a woman (25) are being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The detainees are being questioned at both Bray and Wicklow Garda Stations.
