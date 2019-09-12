This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you agree with calls for Fireman Sam to be renamed, to be more inclusive?

A fire service in England has dropped the character as a mascot, describing him as outdated.

By Sean Murray Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 9:12 AM
5 minutes ago 594 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4805720
File photo.
Image: David Parry/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: David Parry/PA Images

YESTERDAY, IT WAS announced that a fire service in England had gotten rid of the cartoon character Fireman Sam as a mascot over fears he could put women off becoming firefighters.

The Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has struggled to recruit women to become firefighters, and added that the character was outdated and didn’t reflect the message it wanted to achieve. 

Its chief fire officer Les Britzman said: “There’s been a lot of research that says that images that young people have about what careers they want to do are formed when they are about four or five.

“If you are promoting that image we might be stopping people wanting to apply for the fire service 20 years down the line.”

The decision to drop the TV character as a mascot was backed by the Fire Brigades Union, BBC reported.

Executive council member Ben Selby said: “We’re not bothered about Fireman Sam. We’re bothered by the subconscious message the term fireman has created as an issue in our recruitment.”

So, today we’re asking you: Do you agree with calls for Fireman Sam to be renamed, to be more inclusive?


Poll Results:

No (73)
Yes (5)
Not sure (1)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie