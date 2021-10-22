Woman seriously injured after being struck in the face by firework in Galway

A YOUNG WOMAN suffered a serious injury when she was struck in the face by a firework while sitting at a bus stop at Eyre Square in Galway last night.

Gardaí say the incident happened just after midnight and that a large group of people were nearby at the time.

They say that the woman was sitting at a bus stop near the taxi rank at the top of Eyre Square and that a firework was launched from close to Tourist Information Kiosk across the street.

The woman suffered serious injury as a result of this incident and was removed from the scene by ambulance.

Gardaí understand that there was a large group of people in Eyre Square at the time and they are now asking that any person who may have witnessed the incident to make contact with the investigating team.

They are also anyone who may have footage of the incident either by mobile phone, CCTV or dash cam to contact them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí are also using this incident to remind the that possession of fireworks without a licence is illegal and that their unauthorised use can be dangerous.