Dublin: 4°C Friday 1 January 2021
Baby joy of 2021 as the first newborns of the year arrive

Several babies arrived just after midnight, the first at Holles St in Dublin, to a mum diagnosed with Covid-19.

By Laura Byrne Friday 1 Jan 2021, 1:17 PM
20 minutes ago 5,091 Views 1 Comment
Jennifer and baby Brody.
Image: Holles St.
Jennifer and baby Brody.
Jennifer and baby Brody.
Image: Holles St.

A BABY BOY born just after midnight is the first to be born in Ireland in 2021.

Brody McWilliams Brown arrived safely at the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street in Dublin at just four seconds past midnight.

Brody weighed 7lbs 10oz at birth and was born to mum Jennifer McWilliams. A statement from the hospital said all were doing well.

The statement said Brody’s mum, Jennifer, “was diagnosed with Covid-19 on 22 December. She alerted the hospital prior to her arrival and all protocols were followed to ensure the safe care of Jennifer and delivery of Brody”.

Speaking about the birth, Jennifer said, “I would like to thank all the staff at The National Maternity Hospital who have just been brilliant and have taken the best care of both Brody and I despite me having Covid-19.”

Jennifer McWilliams & Brody2 Jennifer and baby Brody. Source: Holles St.

Prof Shane Higgins, Master at The National Maternity Hospital said, “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Jennifer on the birth of her first baby, Brody. We would also like to thank her for alerting us to her positive result prior to coming to the hospital and working with our staff in ensuring a safe outcome for all”.

Elsewhere, around the country, several other babies were born in the early hours of this morning.

At Cork University Maternity Hospital, a baby boy was born at one minute past midnight.

The baby hasn’t been named yet but parents Karen Clarke Foley and Michael Foley are said to be overjoyed.

Shortly after, at 12.04, a baby girl was born at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, according to a spokesperson at that hospital.

Lizzie Bernadette Snell weighs 8 lbs 4 oz and was born to mum Margaret Keatley.

The spokesperson said the baby girl and her mother were doing well.

The Coombe Hospital in Dublin welcomed a baby girl at 24 minutes past midnight.

Kady McLaughlin was born to parents Vanessa and Garry, from county Meath. She weighs 8 lbs 7 oz and all are said to be thrilled and doing well.

Kady’s older sister Ava was also born in the Coombe 19 months ago.

The first baby born in the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin is believed to have arrived 31 minutes past midnight.

