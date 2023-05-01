Advertisement

# First Republic
Troubled US bank seized after becoming third mid-size institute to fail in two months
The US financial regulator has sold all of its deposits to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the US.
31 minutes ago

US FINANCIAL AUTHORITIES have taken possession of California’s troubled First Republic Bank, in the latest banking failure to hit the sector.

The regulator has sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the US.

San Francisco-based First Republic is the third mid-size bank to fail in two months. 

“To protect depositors, the FDIC is entering into a purchase and assumption agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, Ohio, to assume all of the deposits and substantially all of the assets of First Republic Bank,” the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said (FDIC) in a statement.

JPMorgan will assume “all deposits, including those uninsured, and a majority of the assets,” California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation said.

First Republic had failed to come up with a workable rescue plan and last week disclosed that it had lost more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter, causing its shares to plummet.

The federal government stepped in with the FDIC, an agency in charge of guaranteeing bank deposits, and the US Treasury approaching six banks last week to gauge their interest in buying First Republic assets, a source told AFP last week on condition of anonymity.

With its assets standing at $233 billion at the end of March, First Republic would be the second largest bank to fall in US history — excluding investment banks, like Lehman Brothers — after Washington Mutual’s bankruptcy in 2008.

Additional reporting by PA

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
