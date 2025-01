AN ILLEGAL 70-METRE fishing net which was discovered at the Leixlip Reservoir in Co Kildare was taken down on Sunday by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), with over 100 fish recovered from the drift net.

While many of the fish, including bream, perch, and hybrids, were successfully released back into the water, some did not survive after being trapped in the monofilament net.

The net was first spotted on Sunday morning at the popular fishing spot by a two local anglers, who noticed the large mesh stretching from one end of a bridge out into the reservoir. Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) were contacted shortly after.

The net had been tied to a motorway bridge, with two iron rods securing it in place in the water.

IFI Inspector Josie Mahon told The Journal that the illegal drift net was “quite sizable”.

“There were some anglers who were on the scene, and they helped us to take the net down. We managed to release quite a lot of fish, which is good in this scenario,” Mahon said.

Footage of the net was later shared to social media, with a video on TikTok of the nets receiving over 130,000 views.

Several fish can be seen trapped in the illegal net. Anonymous Anonymous

Net fishing risks

The IFI said that net posed a serious risk to the local fish populations, with many species at risk of death if unable to escape.

“A net like this that spans much of the river would be detrimental for fish, many of whom will die if they cannot swim,” Mahon said.

When asked why the net may have been set up, Mahon said it would most likely by for financial gain.

“It could be for personal gain, and it could be selling to shops or markets. It’s coarse fish – perch, roach, and bream. With a net that size, they were aiming to catch a lot of fish,” she explained.

“You can go fishing in the area where the net was found with a fishing rod, but nets like this are strictly forbidden due to the damage caused to local ecosystems.”

The IFI said they regularly patrols the area to monitor for illegal fishing activity, and Mahon pointed out that the net had not been in place during their last patrol.

“We would check this area regularly, and the net was not there on Saturday evening,” Mahon said.

The IFI also confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing, and while it could lead to prosecutions, no arrests have been made as of yet.

“We retrieve the net, and then generally we would hope to follow this up through further investigation,” Mahon explained.

“IFI’s role is to protect and develop our fish habitats, so when something like this occurs, our job is to try and find out where the net came from and who set it up.”

While the rate of incidents such as this are decreasing, Mahon said they are still “not uncommon”.

IFI enforcement

This discovery highlights the ongoing issue of illegal fishing practices in Ireland’s waterways.

In recent years, the IFI has increased enforcement and patrols, responding to reports of illegal nets and other forms of illegal fishing activity. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to combat illegal fishing and protect Ireland’s aquatic ecosystems.

The European Union also enforces regulations banning certain types of nets, particularly in protected or sensitive areas, to prevent overfishing and the unintentional capture of non-target species.

IFI urge people to report illegal fishing activity, habitat destruction, water pollution, fish kills or issues of concern in their local rivers/lakes to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.