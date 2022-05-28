#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 28 May 2022
Five people arrested after drugs worth €643,000 seized in Clare and Limerick

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing following the cash and drugs seizures.

By Diarmuid Pepper Saturday 28 May 2022, 11:52 AM
The seizures were made yesterday.
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Five people have been arrested after drugs worth an estimated €643,000 were seized in search operations in Clare and Limerick.

Yesterday at around 2.15pm, Gardaí stopped a vehicle on the Corbally Road in Co. Clare.

During a search of the vehicle, Gardaí located around €10,000 worth of suspected cocaine, which was seized and has been sent for analysis.

The occupants of the vehicle, three men in their 20s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station.

Two of these men have since been released from custody, pending files to the DPP.

A number of follow-up searches were then conducted in Limerick yesterday evening.

During the course of these searches, around €406,000 of cocaine, €140,000 of heroin, €45,000 of amphetamine, €42,852 worth of diazapam tablets, and a large sum of cash was seized by Gardaí.

A further two persons were then arrested over the course of the yesterday evening.

A male, aged in his 50s, and a female, aged in her 30s, are also detained in Henry Street Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Diarmuid Pepper
