The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SIGHTING: Gardaí are investigating after a drone sighting at Dublin Airport caused a 30-minute flight shutdown.

2. #MISSING: The family of missing Icelandic man Jón Jónsson have arrived in Ireland to step up their search.

3. #CHICAGO: Actor Jussie Smollett sent himself racist and homophobic hate mail before staging an attack on himself, police said.

4. #WARNING: Gardaí fear a return of Hutch/Kinahan violence after Patrick Hutch walked free from court yesterday morning.

5. #RUNNING DRY: Dublin’s Lord Mayor has defended flying through 120 kegs of Guinness in six months.