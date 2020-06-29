The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PHASE THREE: The mandatory use of face coverings on public transport is “likely” to be enforced through fines.

2. #BELFAST: The family of Noah Donohoe have led tributes to the 14-year-old boy, who was found dead at the weekend.

3. #TO HELL OR TO CONNACHT: Dara Calleary said Cromwellian anger reflects what he’s heard after ministerial snub.

4. #PHASE THREE: Barbers and hairdressers described the level of demand as “Christmas on steroids” as they re-opened their doors today.

5. #USA: Texas’ battle against Covid-19 has taken a “dangerous turn”, as bars in LA were ordered to close amid a worsening outbreak.