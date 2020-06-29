This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 29 June, 2020
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Monday 29 Jun 2020, 4:52 PM
20 minutes ago 755 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/FJZEA
Image: Shutterstock/FJZEA

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PHASE THREE: The mandatory use of face coverings on public transport is “likely” to be enforced through fines

2. #BELFAST: The family of Noah Donohoe have led tributes to the 14-year-old boy, who was found dead at the weekend. 

3. #TO HELL OR TO CONNACHT: Dara Calleary said Cromwellian anger reflects what he’s heard after ministerial snub.

4. #PHASE THREE: Barbers and hairdressers described the level of demand as “Christmas on steroids” as they re-opened their doors today

5. #USA: Texas’ battle against Covid-19 has taken a “dangerous turn”, as bars in LA were ordered to close amid a worsening outbreak.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

