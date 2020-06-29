This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I always told him he would change the world': Family lead tributes to 14-year-old Noah Donohoe

On Saturday, police said that a body found in north Belfast is believed to be his.

By Press Association Monday 29 Jun 2020, 7:21 AM
43 minutes ago 5,820 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5135639
Noah Donohoe
Image: PSNI
Noah Donohoe
Noah Donohoe
Image: PSNI

THE MOTHER OF schoolboy Noah Donohoe has said she “always told him that he would change the world”, his family has said.

A body believed to be that of the missing teenager was found in a storm drain in Belfast on Saturday.

The Donohoe family in a statement yesterday expressed their “heartfelt gratitude for the support, outpouring of love, and empathy” they received in the past few days.

“From walking with us, both physically and spiritually, to feeling our pain, we recognise that everyone has lost Noah,” said the family.

“He was very special. It is very hard to do justice or honour the extraordinary relationship Noah and his mummy shared. In his 14 years his mummy got so much from their special bond, he taught his mummy so much. They were each other’s world.”

“Noah’s mummy always told him that he would change the world,” they said.

The family said that details of the funeral would be announced soon.

“Noah loved his school and his friends at school, and we know that they will be grieving too and they need to say goodbye, too,” they said.

A vigil was held yesterday where prayers were said for Noah and his family members. A total of 14 blue balloons were released in his memory.

A vigil was also held in Strabane, Co Tyrone, where the Donohoe family are originally from. One of Noah’s favourite song’s, Forever Young by Rod Stewart, was played.

noah-donohoe-missing Fiona Donohoe (centre), the mother of Noah Donohoe, outside Musgrave Police Station in Belfast Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

Paul McBride, the principal of Saint Malachy’s College where Noah went to school, said the whole school mourned his loss.

He said the school was “deeply saddened” by the death of Noah who he described as a “natural leader” with a “caring nature, calm demeanour and big smile”.

Members of the search and rescue team who worked to help find Noah gathered outside the gates of St Malachy’s in Belfast yesterday evening to pay tribute to him.

In a statement posted on the school website, McBride said: “The whole college family mourns the tragic loss of our young Malachian, Noah Donohoe.

“Noah embraced fully all aspects of school life. He was an active and prominent member of the Music Department, and as a talented young cellist, Noah was able to enhance the lives of his fellow performers and also many an audience.

“He was a natural leader who led by example. His caring nature, calm demeanour and big smile were some of his great gifts that helped others do their best.

“He was also a keen basketball and rugby player both in and out of school.

“He has been described as the perfect gentleman who was also able to show a genuine competitive spirit on the court.

“One of his teachers and coach said that Noah had a heart of a lion being able to express himself on the pitch, shouting, laughing and having fun with his friends whilst in class he was normally measured and modest.”

On Saturday, police in Belfast said that a body found in north Belfast is believed to be his.

Superintendent Muir Clark said that while an official identification has not been completed, they believe the body is the missing 14-year-old, who has not been seen since last Sunday evening.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Clark appealed to the public to refrain from posting rumours about the teenager online.

“It is disappointing that I again need to call on people circulating a number of rumours about Noah’s disappearance, which are completely without foundation,” he said.

“This type of commentary and rumour is distressing for Noah’s family and is extremely unhelpful.

“An investigation into the circumstances of Noah’s disappearance is still continuing but there is no evidence to suggest foul play.

“If people post distasteful and patently untrue rumours on social media, we will investigate that.”

On Friday, officers found a bag containing the teenager’s laptop, which is being examined by specialist officers.

He also said that shorts and a coat belonging to Noah are still missing.

A huge search operation took place all week to find Noah, who was last seen in areas close to the Shore Road.

Police believe he may have fallen from his bicycle and hurt his head.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie