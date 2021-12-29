#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 29 December 2021
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19 The first vaccination clinics for medically vulnerable children between 5-11 took place today, as hospitals prepare for a “pressure point” of admissions in the coming weeks.

2. #INTERNATIONAL CASES The world has hit a record number of Covid-19 cases in a single week, with the WHO warning that Omicron still poses a “very high” risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems.

3. #ROTTERDAM Over 1.6 tonnes of cocaine, worth €127 million, hidden in shipments of bananas, cocoa beans and cement was seized by authorities in Rotterdam today.

4. #ELEPHANT ROW An elephant gifted to former President Patrick Hillery in 1979 caused a diplomatic row between Ireland and Tanzania, detailed in new documents released to the National Archives.

5. #WET WEATHER Poor conditions have been forecast for the coming days, with wet and windy weather set to continue until the end of the year. A Status Yellow rain warning has also been issued for Kerry and Cork, which kicks in at 11am tomorrow.

