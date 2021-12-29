The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COVID-19 The first vaccination clinics for medically vulnerable children between 5-11 took place today, as hospitals prepare for a “pressure point” of admissions in the coming weeks.
2. #INTERNATIONAL CASES The world has hit a record number of Covid-19 cases in a single week, with the WHO warning that Omicron still poses a “very high” risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems.
3. #ROTTERDAM Over 1.6 tonnes of cocaine, worth €127 million, hidden in shipments of bananas, cocoa beans and cement was seized by authorities in Rotterdam today.
4. #ELEPHANT ROW An elephant gifted to former President Patrick Hillery in 1979 caused a diplomatic row between Ireland and Tanzania, detailed in new documents released to the National Archives.
5. #WET WEATHER Poor conditions have been forecast for the coming days, with wet and windy weather set to continue until the end of the year. A Status Yellow rain warning has also been issued for Kerry and Cork, which kicks in at 11am tomorrow.
