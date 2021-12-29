#Open journalism No news is bad news

Hospitals prepare for 'pressure point' as both Covid and general admissions set to increase

The number of people in hospital with Covid jumped by 75 overnight.

By Nicky Ryan Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 9:16 AM
20 minutes ago 3,469 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5642236
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IRISH HOSPITALS ARE preparing for a ‘pressure point’ next week as more people present for treatment due to both Covid and other illnesses.

Speaking this morning to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said the health service is busy across the board right now.

Activity is expected to ramp up further next week as it is traditionally when GPs begin referring more people to hospital after Christmas.

She said this is always a particularly busy time for Irish hospitals, both because of GP referrals and seasonal illnesses such as the flu, but that Covid continues to further complicate the situation.

Far fewer people as a percentage of overall case numbers are presenting with severe illness due to the widespread rollout of vaccines, but still enough to cause issues within the health service given the current record-high levels of infection.

HSE boss Paul Reid said yesterday that the virus is ‘running rife’ in communities across the country.

As of 8.30am this morning there were 521 people in hospital with Covid, an increase of 75 on the previous day (100 admissions and 25 discharges) and up from 378 on Christmas Day.

92 people with Covid were receiving intensive care as of 11.30am yesterday.

As of last week, 3,800 healthcare staff were absent either due to Covid infection or after being designated a close contact.

“We’re seeing some of our sites challenged now in terms of beds not being able to open as a result of staffing challenges,” O’Connor said.

We do expect that that will deteriorate over the coming weeks, our sites are preparing for that.

O’Connor added that it was important for members of the public to continue to isolate if they have symptoms or a positive antigen test while they await a PCR test “as that is what will make the difference”.

The public testing system continues to come under unprecedented pressure, meaning some people requiring a test are facing delays or other difficulties in accessing one.

“The reality is, with the level of positivity that we are seeing, testing can only do so much,” O’Connor said, conceding that it was frustrating for members of the public who are struggling to access a PCR test.

Some testing sites are reporting that as many as half of people presenting are testing positive.

Boosters

Meanwhile, the rollout of booster vaccines – which yesterday hit the milestone of 2,000,000 doses administered in Ireland – is being extended to people aged 30 to 39 from today.

Those aged 16-29 who received a Janssen primary dose are also being invited for a booster jab.

And in an interview published in The Irish Times today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he expects the current wave of infection, driven by the Omicron variant, to pass sooner than previous surges and peaking in the next week. 

