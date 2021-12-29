#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 29 December 2021
Advertisement

An elephant named Mimi gifted to President Hillery caused a row between Ireland and Tanzania

Hillery was presented with a live elephant as a gift by President Julius Nyerere.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,899 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5638931
An African bush elephant in Serengeti National Park; Tanzania. (File)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
An African bush elephant in Serengeti National Park; Tanzania. (File)
An African bush elephant in Serengeti National Park; Tanzania. (File)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AN ELEPHANT GIVEN as a gift to President Patrick Hillery in 1979 led to a diplomatic row between Ireland and Tanzania. 

Details of the bizarre dispute were revealed in documents released to the National Archives which show that the government refused to pay the cost of shipping the elephant to Ireland. 

Tanzania is home to the diverse wilderness of Serengeti National Park and Hillery visited the country during his first of two terms as President. 

Hillery was presented with a live elephant as a gift by President Julius Nyerere and it was transported to Dublin Zoo in May 1980.

The three-year-old elephant was named Mimi and she was subsequently moved to Southampton Zoo two years later. 

Months after Mimi’s arrival in Dublin Zoo, however, the Tanzanian government wrote to the Irish Embassy in Dar es Salaam seeking reimbursement of the transport costs.

“The Embassy will recall that the Government of Ireland undertook to pay air freight charges in respect of the one live elephant which was presented to the President of the Republic of Ireland as a gift from the President of the United Republic of Tanzania,” a Tanzanian official wrote according to correspondence released by Department of Foreign Affairs. 

It is in accordance with this undertaking that the Ministry has the honour to request the reimbursement of the sum of 66,063 Tanzanian shilling, it being the cost of transporting by air the live elephant referred to above. 

Irish diplomats were not able to verify whether the Ireland had agreed to pay for the cost of transporting the elephant and the issue was passed to the Department of Foreign Affairs. 

The DFA further contacted the Department of An Taoiseach, saying it did not have the funds to pay for the transfer of the elephant in any case.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

hillery-patrick-2-5-1923-12-4-2008-irish-politician-and-staatsman-president-of-ireland-1976-1990-portrait-prince-carl-palais-munich-10-2-1977 Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Bloodlines

The incident was not the only unusual gift Hillery was given during his time as President. 

In 1984, leading British racehorse owner Robert Sangster offered to provide one of his stallions for a private liaison with a particular mare in the State-owned Irish National Stud.

The offer required that any offspring from the equine coupling could only run in the President’s colours and that Sangster would be credited for the gift. 

President Hillery accepted the gift and and in a memo from his secretary to the Department of An Taoiseach it was noted that an urgent response was required as the mare was ready for service. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie