1. #NEXT TAOIS: Fine Gael members are dropping out of the race to lead the party, making way for Simon Harris to take the reigns and become the next Taoiseach.

2. #ANNOUNCEMENT?: Minister Simon Harris is expected to appear on RTÉ’s Six One news this evening. You can keep up with all the latest updates and breaking stories on our live blog.

3. #MO BHICYCLE: The justice minister has said disciplinary measures took “longer than anybody would like” in that incident with the bicycle during Covid.

4. #CORK: Ten men have appeared in courts across Co Cork charged with drug importation “conspiracy”.

5. #PAY DEAL: An overwhelming 90% of Siptu members have voted in favour of the new public sector pay deal.

